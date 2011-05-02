Allan Peters

Maria Makes Muffins Icons

Allan Peters
Allan Peters
Hire Me
  • Save
Maria Makes Muffins Icons icons
Download color palette

This is a set of icons I'm working on for mariamakesmuffins.com

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Allan Peters
Allan Peters
Genuine & thought provoking brand identity design.
Hire Me

More by Allan Peters

View profile
    • Like