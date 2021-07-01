Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mr Fede

Inside Out / Out Inside

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Hire Me
  • Save
Inside Out / Out Inside book cover book typography handlettering design lettering illustration
Inside Out / Out Inside book cover book typography handlettering design lettering illustration
Download color palette
  1. scan27-27.jpg
  2. 4109731.png

Where to begin? This is another doodle I scanned and vectorized recently. It would make a pretty cool book cover. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Fede

View profile
    • Like