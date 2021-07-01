Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Junran Shi

Daily UI 004: Calculator

Junran Shi
Junran Shi
  • Save
Daily UI 004: Calculator calculator mobile graphic design figma daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

lesson learnt: don't go fancy for simple things :')))
(spent too long making gradients and they look better without)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Junran Shi
Junran Shi

More by Junran Shi

View profile
    • Like