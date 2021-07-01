Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Invitation Design B

Invitation Design B star moon invitation save the date wedding vector design branding illustration
I drew the illustration in the design here by hand. The crescent moon represents the new beginning and the north-star is to guide the way.

