Font design/illustration design/字体设计/图形设计

Font design/illustration design/字体设计/图形设计
Chinese characters, this is a font I designed recently, I hope you will like it! Salute!!!
🇨🇳汉字，这是我最近设计的字体，希望你会喜欢!敬礼! !

