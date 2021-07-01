Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monogram Design

Monogram Design wedding branding design illustration monogram logo
I designed this monogram for our wedding in 2019. My wedding ring inspires the shape of the logo.
The one on the left is for invitations and prints. The one on the right is for the wedding cake topper and the wooden cover wedding guest's book. Pretty happy with the result!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
