Monogram Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this monogram for our wedding in 2019. My wedding ring inspires the shape of the logo.
The one on the left is for invitations and prints. The one on the right is for the wedding cake topper and the wooden cover wedding guest's book. Pretty happy with the result!