Signup Page - #DailyUI 001

Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 1 is a sign up page, and I chose to also design a login page as well since it's not much different 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
