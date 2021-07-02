Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
Ui Friendly

Fitness Dashboard Design

Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
Ui Friendly
Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️ for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Dashboard Design ux vector logo product design illustration ui design typography creative dashboard minimal dashboard fitness dashboard fitness admin panel dashboard design admin dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a dashboard design.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
Email : muneeb.designer86@gmail.com or uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like