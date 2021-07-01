Shramana Haldar

Canada Flag created in MagicaVoxel

Canada Flag created in MagicaVoxel 3dart art voxelart magicalvoxel
Let this be the day when we reflect on the real history of Canada and to support Indigenous people. Canada Flag created in MagicaVoxel.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
