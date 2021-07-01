Martin Krieger

Cyber Sludge Merch!

Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger
  • Save
Cyber Sludge Merch! merchandize apparel branding vector illustrator illustration art design
Download color palette

Here are some Graphic Tees for Cyber Sludge!

From left:
'Eye Have No Mouth but I Must Stream'
'Cyber Sludge Live 2021'
'EyeSMR'

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger

More by Martin Krieger

View profile
    • Like