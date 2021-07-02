Jakub Szewczyk
widelab

Hiring App

Jakub Szewczyk
widelab
Jakub Szewczyk for widelab
Hire Us
  • Save
Hiring App planning work shift cv hire calendar list search find finder job hiring website web widelab figma app ux ui
Hiring App planning work shift cv hire calendar list search find finder job hiring website web widelab figma app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Shot-zoom.png

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!
Do you need some help?
Send us message: contact@widelab.co
---
Do you like it? Press "L".

widelab
widelab
A Wide range of design skills at your service.
Hire Us

More by widelab

View profile
    • Like