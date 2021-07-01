Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 062 :: Workout Tracker

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 062 :: Workout Tracker illustration figma mobile tracker fitness workout dailyui062 app minimal dailyui design clean ux ui
Download color palette

This workout tracker allows users to view their current and previous workout data and encourages the user to complete each day's activity using a ranking system. For example, this user has already completed 33 days of their daily biking activity. In the top left corner you'll notice a small badge with the number 33 inside, representing the total completed days of biking.

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like