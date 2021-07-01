Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Love Equation movie poster

The Love Equation movie poster vector illustration flat design romantic comedy romcom symbols maths math heart love film poster movie poster poster art poster design vector adobe illustrator
Here is one more poster from the series based on my husband's screenplays. This one is a fun romcom, so I decided to make it a similar style to the last one. The might be the last one I do in this series. But, rest assured, there are a lot of other posters to come.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

Multi-faceted freelance graphic designer.
