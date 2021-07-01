The Love Equation movie poster

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here is one more poster from the series based on my husband's screenplays. This one is a fun romcom, so I decided to make it a similar style to the last one. The might be the last one I do in this series. But, rest assured, there are a lot of other posters to come.
To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.