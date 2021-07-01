Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Realty Web Ad for online magazine

Realty web ad for online magazine featuring a single property. There are several other realty ads in the publication, and I wanted to make this stand out by using the bold logo colors, good photos, and modern arrangement of text and design elements.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
