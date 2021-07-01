Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Pease 🚀
Apartment list

Rental Site Landing Page

Jordan Pease 🚀
Apartment list
Jordan Pease 🚀 for Apartment list
Hire Us
  • Save
Rental Site Landing Page landing page home page website web design branding
Download color palette

I was tasked with redesigning our home page hero to correspond with the launch of our apartment concierge. I leaned into our darker palette to create a boldness and richness the human eye could not deny 👀 😉

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Apartment list
Apartment list
Your rental concierge
Hire Us

More by Apartment list

View profile
    • Like