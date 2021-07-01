Narendra Konathala

Airline Luggage Sharing App - Find passengers

Narendra Konathala
Narendra Konathala
  • Save
Airline Luggage Sharing App - Find passengers adobe xd airline flight app ux
Download color palette

Bag Buddy is a Luggage Sharing App which Connects two passengers within a flight to share luggage , helping each other save/earn money in their trip

Find full prototype of the concept here :
https://xd.adobe.com/view/b9b46ecd-8ecb-466d-9786-ffca352352f6-ece7/

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122673113/Airline-Luggage-Sharing-Mobile-App-UX-UI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Narendra Konathala
Narendra Konathala

More by Narendra Konathala

View profile
    • Like