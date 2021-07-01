Deeezy

Hallenger Serif Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Hallenger Serif Font typeface seriffont font typography
Download color palette

A must-have serif font by Salt & Pepper Designs available for download on Fonts2u.com

https://deeezy.com/product/33312/hallenger-serif-font

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like