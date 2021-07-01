Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hotpin

Dj Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
Dj Flyer Template party flyer
Download color palette

Dj Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Podcast, Club event or Guest Dj party! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files – 4”x4” with 0.25” bleed + 1080×1080 Rgb Social Media Ready
Clearly labelled folders and layers

GET IT HERE: https://1.envato.market/b37Zzb

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like