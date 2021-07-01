Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
9ja Parliament App Design

9ja Parliament App Design illustration design ux graphic design
9ja Parliament App is designed to bridge the information gap between the government and the governed by providing insight information about the occurrences in the Legislative Arm of government across the all 36 states of Nigeria and the National Assembly(NASS).

Jul 1, 2021
