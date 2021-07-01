Hatem

Ittihad Proposed Kit Design

illustration kit football club identity branding design
Ittihad Alexandria Club's Proposed Kit design is part of Ittihad Re-Branding project
The kit represents the map of Alexandria "the city which includes the club" and in the center of the map there is the club's location.
Check the full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108808991/Ittihad-Alexandria-SC-Re-Branding

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
