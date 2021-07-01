Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Javi Ria

SIMPLE FYLER DESIGN

Javi Ria
Javi Ria
  • Save
SIMPLE FYLER DESIGN graphic design branding illustration photoshop poster banner flyer
Download color palette

Hi,

This creative yet simple flyer is made for a shoe company.

If you have any specific design in your mind, I can also help you with that. Get in touch.

Contact: thedziners2020@gmail.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Javi Ria
Javi Ria

More by Javi Ria

View profile
    • Like