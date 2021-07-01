Listen Together – A New Way To Jam With Your Friends

Road trips, get-togethers, summer nights — Music is always better when we listen together. Memories are created and the songs and artists become synonymous with them. We’ve been missing that in the streaming world. Until now.

Browse through what your friends are currently listening to. Someone jamming to your favorite classic? Listen in with them with just a tap. Experience listening together to the music you love with your friends, in real-time.

Share your emotions when you're jamming out. React to a song in the moment. All those expressions we have when we are together are now in Spotify.

Jam with some of your favorite artists. What could better than listening to your favorite artist? Maybe listening to them, with them! Tune in and jam with bands, artists, influencers, and more of your favorite personalities.

Listen Together is a concept for collaborative listening in Spotify by Mike Battaglia.