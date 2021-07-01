TN Tang

DailyUI 21 Home Monitoring Dashboard & 22 Search & 23 Onboarding

DailyUI 21 Home Monitoring Dashboard & 22 Search & 23 Onboarding 023 022 021 walkthrough search bar dailyui023 dailyui022 dailyui021 dashboard home monitoring onboarding search home monitoring dashboard app mobile ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
New set of DailyUI challenges containing a Home Monitoring Dashboard (#021), Search (#022), and Onboarding screen (#023). Had fun making these, up to the next!

