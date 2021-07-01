Nitik

Bank Destiny | Banking Dashboard UI

Nitik
Nitik
  • Save
Bank Destiny | Banking Dashboard UI adobexd ui design uidesign user interface uiux dribbble desktop dashboard creative figma interface banking payment app ux ui design
Download color palette

Banking Dashboard Interface Design

This desktop app stores all your bank cards in one place, transfers money between the accounts, and allows for simple and visual expenditure analytics.

Feedback is appreciated❤️

Nitik
Nitik
Like