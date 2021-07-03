RoloStudios

Adaptive Rehab Mobile

Adaptive Rehab Mobile responsive
Adaptive Rehab Mobile responsive
Adaptive Rehab Mobile responsive
  1. Adaptive-Rehab-Mobile-1.jpg
  2. Adaptive-Rehab-Mobile-2.jpg
  3. Adaptive-Rehab-Mobile-3.jpg

Through the UX and UI design we aimed to convey a clean, modern, active and welcoming experience for every user. Forward-thinking and patient-driven, Adaptive Rehab Clinic makes it easy for patients to find local, high-quality care, and to maintain their active lifestyles.

https://www.adaptiverehabclinic.com

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
