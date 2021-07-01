Concept: "The History of Phone Service" title card

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Using some old images of the first phones (public domain gov't sourced photos) — I explored what a simple animated title card could look like for a conceptual blog post, video, or social media post.
Created and animated with Photoshop (should probably animate with After Effects in the future)