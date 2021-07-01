Mikey M.
Nextiva

Concept: "The History of Phone Service" title card

Mikey M.
Nextiva
Mikey M. for Nextiva
  • Save
Concept: "The History of Phone Service" title card photoshop texture old title motion graphics motion photography yellow vintage history collage design blog animation typography illustration corporate branding
Download color palette

Using some old images of the first phones (public domain gov't sourced photos) — I explored what a simple animated title card could look like for a conceptual blog post, video, or social media post.

Created and animated with Photoshop (should probably animate with After Effects in the future)

Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.

More by Nextiva

View profile
    • Like