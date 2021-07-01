DesignLab Challenge: Proud to Be Me—A Self-Portrait

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of an extracurricular design challenge at DesignLab UX Academy, we were asked to “create a self-portrait that shows why you’re proud to be YOU.” The brief was pretty open ended, and the final deliverable could be anything.
I decided to create a poster promoting the theme (as a kind of PSA), using myself as an example. I played off the idea of collage and color palettes — that there are many facets to our identities, and that this is something we should be proud of. These are images that reflect my identity, past and present. I included three color palettes toward the bottom right to reference my history as a print designer, my future as a digital designer, and my identity as LGBTQ+.