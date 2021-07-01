Peter Noah

DesignLab Challenge: Proud to Be Me—A Self-Portrait

As part of an extracurricular design challenge at DesignLab UX Academy, we were asked to “create a self-portrait that shows why you’re proud to be YOU.” The brief was pretty open ended, and the final deliverable could be anything.

I decided to create a poster promoting the theme (as a kind of PSA), using myself as an example. I played off the idea of collage and color palettes — that there are many facets to our identities, and that this is something we should be proud of. These are images that reflect my identity, past and present. I included three color palettes toward the bottom right to reference my history as a print designer, my future as a digital designer, and my identity as LGBTQ+.

