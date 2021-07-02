Hijin Nam
HomePass Webapp Responsive Design

HomePass Webapp Responsive Design web design website webapp web layout ipad tablet grid responsive desktop mobile app ux ui
Recently I worked on responsive design for HomePass web app. HomePass is a membership-based service that empowers you to control and manage your smart home with ease.

Learn more at plume.com/homepass

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Designing for people. Inside the smart home.

