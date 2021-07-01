Yemi Jeff

Effect of Virtual Reality

Was reading an article on Virtual Reality and then decided to create something out of boredom, lol. I hope you all like it.
Let me know your thought on this :)
you can check out the article here:
https://virtualrealitypop.com/the-overview-effect-and-virtual-reality-a7beed4ff2c4

