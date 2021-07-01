Javier Diaz

Refactor UI: Coding Coach Mentors Page

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
  • Save
Refactor UI: Coding Coach Mentors Page search result desktop clean ui webapp interface filters search ux ui web refactoringui redesign minimal clean
Refactor UI: Coding Coach Mentors Page search result desktop clean ui webapp interface filters search ux ui web refactoringui redesign minimal clean
Download color palette
  1. Shot 2.png
  2. Shot 2.png

Hi all,
I'm working on improve my skills about UI and UX and I just started working on redesigning some platforms. For now, I wanted to redesign a platform to receive mentoring from developers around the world.

I hope you like it and I would appreciate your feedback. I will show more of this project in the future, so stay tuned.

My services:
— Software Development
— User Interface Design.
— Mentorship.

Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on? I'm a devsigner :)
Email me at hey@coderdiaz.me

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
Software Engineer. Indie Dev. UI Lover.

More by Javier Diaz

View profile
    • Like