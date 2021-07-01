Birgitte Johnsen

Sun and moon bears

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Sun and moon bears whimsical cute asian black bear moon bear sun bear bears animal limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

A while back, I found out there's a bear called the sun bear, and one call the moon bear. Therefore after revisiting the bear seasons images I of course also had to paint a day and night bear.

B4d6c29152cdfff5778d571c123dde53
Rebound of
Bear seasons
By Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like