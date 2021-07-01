Bear seasons

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few years ago I did a series of paintings of bears in different seasons. As my style has changed quite a bit I decided I should revisit it and see how it looks. I wanted to make the bears a bit more cutesy, but also made the colour palette a bit more muted.