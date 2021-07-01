Birgitte Johnsen

Bear seasons

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Bear seasons seasons panda polar bear black bear brown bear bears bear cute animal limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

A few years ago I did a series of paintings of bears in different seasons. As my style has changed quite a bit I decided I should revisit it and see how it looks. I wanted to make the bears a bit more cutesy, but also made the colour palette a bit more muted.

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like