Day 10 - Social share button/icon

day 10 music ui music app share ui share icon ui share icon design application app ui ui design
Download color palette

Task: Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.
Project: The share button is for a music app

    • Like