Modern Sage monk pose buddha kitten cat brand branding ground coffee design logo sage modern
Unused concept for a company selling ground coffee. This was clients idea to use a cat in a Buddha pose and the final approved design was very, very close to this one, I just wanted to share this concept as well.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
