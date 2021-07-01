nwankwo goodness

Day 9 & 10 - Create a Music player App and Share Button

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness
  • Save
Day 9 & 10 - Create a Music player App and Share Button day 10 day 9 music application music ui music app share share ui share button music design application app ui design ui daily ui daily dailyui
Download color palette

Task: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover.
Then design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness

More by nwankwo goodness

View profile
    • Like