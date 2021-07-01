Micah Vetter

Earth Day Poster

Micah Vetter
Micah Vetter
  • Save
Earth Day Poster graphic design product photography lettering
Download color palette

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at the ISU Horticulture Center, flowers from the garden were curated and staged for a whimsical poster. Custom lettering topped the poster off with a playful organic touch.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Micah Vetter
Micah Vetter
Like