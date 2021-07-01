Stepan Smirnow

The Chemical Beetle

Stepan Smirnow
Stepan Smirnow
  • Save
The Chemical Beetle cartoon graphic design
Download color palette

Illustration of the character beetle, for a game application.
2d, vector graphics.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Stepan Smirnow
Stepan Smirnow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stepan Smirnow

View profile
    • Like