Grey Serif

4th Right Investment Group Logo & Branding

Grey Serif
Grey Serif
  • Save
4th Right Investment Group Logo & Branding
Download color palette

I was commissioned by a group of young visionary individuals who had come together to form a financial service company that would enable them to meet their goals as well help the community around them by offering financial service.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Grey Serif
Grey Serif

More by Grey Serif

View profile
    • Like