Mahmoud Sami

Grocery App

Mahmoud Sami
Mahmoud Sami
  • Save
Grocery App ux designer ux uiux design ui ux design uidesign ui deisgn
Download color palette

Hey everyone👋🏻, Here are two screens from Grocery App I'm currently designing.
your feedback will be appreciated! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Mahmoud Sami
Mahmoud Sami

More by Mahmoud Sami

View profile
    • Like