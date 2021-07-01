Natalia

Daphne Bridgerton

Natalia
Natalia
Hire Me
  • Save
Daphne Bridgerton brand design business cards logo design graphic design branding
Download color palette

Personal project - Brand identity for Daphne Bridgerton

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Natalia
Natalia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Natalia

View profile
    • Like