The Jungle Book Cover Design

For this project, I wanted to redesign the cover of the classic novel "The Jungle" by Upton Sinclair. In the novel, Sinclair details the difficult experience of an immigrant working in the meat packing industry of Chicago in 1906. Sinclair details the horrible conditions of meat packing industries during this period and the terrible treatment of workers in these places. I created an illustration of various factories crowded together, and carried out a red color palette reminiscent of blood. This blood represents not only the meat coming from these packing factories but also from the immigrant workers that were taken advantage of during this period.