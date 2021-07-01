Youtube - Designing Book Characters in Clip Studio Paint

I have a fun new video over on my Youtube channel - The Freelance Life. This week I wanted to share another video documenting my journey with Clip Studio Paint! As I have mentioned in past vlogs, I've been working on a kids picture book concept loosely based on some of my experiences growing up on the West Side of Chicago. In this video, I bringing my abuelita character to life using Clip Studio Paint. I share some of inspiration and do a fun speed paint/draw with me. I hope it inspires you to create this week! https://youtu.be/LiDGNJBqKQw