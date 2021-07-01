Youtube - Designing Book Characters in Clip Studio Paint

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a fun new video over on my Youtube channel - The Freelance Life. This week I wanted to share another video documenting my journey with Clip Studio Paint! As I have mentioned in past vlogs, I've been working on a kids picture book concept loosely based on some of my experiences growing up on the West Side of Chicago. In this video, I bringing my abuelita character to life using Clip Studio Paint. I share some of inspiration and do a fun speed paint/draw with me. I hope it inspires you to create this week! https://youtu.be/LiDGNJBqKQw