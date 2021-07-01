Faisal Nafis

[Illustration] A Night Scenery

ux vector flat ui branding minimal logo illustration icon design
A Romantic Night with a couple. Another classic design reimagined following the same color, different shades philosophy. Not my best work but still an Original idea.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
