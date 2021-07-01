Jenny Lezan

Sweet Spring Animals Sticker Sheet - Planner Stickers

Sweet Spring Animals Sticker Sheet - Planner Stickers product design kiss cut stickers sticker design planner stickers bullet journal planner illustration
Sweet spring animals in a soft palette hand illustrated for a more traditional vibe. These stickers are perfect to add to your daily planners, scrapbooks or any creative projects that you are working on. This set features 14 stickers and are Printed on high quality glossy or matte sticker paper. You can grab there over on Etsy here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/787504157/sweet-spring-animals-sticker-sheet-bujo?ref=shop_home_active_8

