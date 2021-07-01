Jenny Lezan

Surface Pattern Design - Color Theory + Color Tips

Surface Pattern Design - Color Theory + Color Tips color palettes color theory surface pattern design illustration product design graphic design design
This week I am sharing a teaser from my latest skillshare class! In this tutorial I will be walking you through some helpful color resources and the basics of color theory that can be applies to surface pattern design. I highlight some of my favorite resources as well as some ways you can create color stories directly from images.

https://youtu.be/ED8o_xO-Jdw

