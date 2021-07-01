Faisal Nafis

[Brand Logo] HourGlass Jeans

Faisal Nafis
Faisal Nafis
  • Save
[Brand Logo] HourGlass Jeans ux ui vector graphic design branding minimal logo illustration flat icon design
Download color palette

Design inspired by the hour glass design. This is just one of the concepts i made for this fictional brand. The design was later improved and modified as per the liking of the Client.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Faisal Nafis
Faisal Nafis

More by Faisal Nafis

View profile
    • Like