#DailyUI - Day 9 - Music Player

#DailyUI - Day 9 - Music Player dailyui design ui study challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
#DailyUI - Day 9

Music Player

Design Hint...

Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
