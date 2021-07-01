Ballet Poster Design

A poster created to advertise the New York City Ballet performance "Opus 19/The Dreamer. The performance is an abstract depiction of a journey through one's dreams. The two eyes represent the merge between the unconscious and conscious selves and the maze within shows the confusing journey to understand one's self. I designed the graphics, arranged the type, textured the poster, and pulled it into photoshop to create this mockup of what the design would look like in an out of home ad.