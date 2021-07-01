Faisal Nafis

[Brand Logo] Esports Team HADES

Faisal Nafis
Faisal Nafis
  • Save
[Brand Logo] Esports Team HADES ux vector branding ui minimal logo illustration icon flat design
Download color palette

An Esports Team Inspired Logo. With a Sandstone/Paper Texture to make things stand out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Faisal Nafis
Faisal Nafis

More by Faisal Nafis

View profile
    • Like