Typographic Compositions

Hello ! I have been doing composition studies to sharpen my
typography skills and learn more about this topic, and I came up with this small personal project. I challenged myself to use only type and simple geometric shapes.
check out my poster collection on Behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122657057/Typographic-Compositions
Thank you.

